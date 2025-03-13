Michelle Obama's podcast "IMO" flops, drawing just 12K views in 14 hours despite a major ad campaign

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de marzo, 2025

After several months without public appearances and many rumors about her private life, former first lady Michelle Obama finally returned to the media eye with her new podcast, "IMO", which she hosts alongside her older brother, Craig Robinson.

However, the return to public life for now didn't quite go smoothly for Michelle Obama, since, despite the great publicity and marketing campaign behind it, the first video of IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson barely reached a whopping 12.000 views in 14 hours on its main platform, YouTube.

NEW - Michelle Obama's new podcast "IMO," gets only 12,000 views in 14 hours despite mass-marketing campaigns. pic.twitter.com/dnGrEqZbvb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 13, 2025

"Together, Craig and I are going to take your questions about the challenges you're grappling with in life. Because, let's be real, we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever," Michelle Obama said in the launch video. "But what I've learned is that if you're feeling a certain way, the reality is that others are probably feeling that way too. And when you take the time to be just a little vulnerable and open up about it, it's a whole lot easier to find the answers you're looking for."

In total, three videos were uploaded to IMO's YouTube channel, of which none reached 20,000 views and together barely surpassed 40,000 views, a not at all promising figure and one that is provoking harsh criticism and mockery on social networks.

"Michelle Obama’s first couple podcast episodes absolutely flopped not even getting a combined 20,000 views in the 15 hours after posting," conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote on the 'X' platform. "The comments filled with people saying 'nobody asked for this.' What an utter failure. Who thought this was a good idea?"

The negative numbers for the podcast's first few episodes come despite the marketing campaign that was launched to push it IMO and also multiple reviews of the show published in outlets such as Los Angeles Times, USA Today, ABC News, Rolling Stone, Newsweek, and The Daily Beast, among others.

Some comments on YouTube were really cruel.

"Is this supposed to be funny? Or interesting or what? I think it is a good medicine for insomnia I am falling asleep," one user wrote.

"When you spend more on the microphones than the talent," said another.

After conservative commenters began posting criticism of Michelle Obama on their profiles, several 'X' users took to IMO, slightly increasing the number of views and posting critical comments against the podcast.

Prior to the launch, Michelle Obama explained that the podcast's subject matter will include candid conversations with celebrities and opinion leaders and that they are ready to share "tips" with the public.

According to an initial guest list, the podcast will be attended by Issa Rae, Glennon Doyle, Jay Shetty, Dwyane Wade, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer.