Joe Rogan accuses Kamala Harris' campaign of lying about her failure to appear on his show

Celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan revealed that the presidential campaign team of former U.S. vice president and former Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris lied about why she could not attend his podcast.

During his most recent episode on "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcaster mentioned some comments from former members of said campaign team in his new book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House." Those comments accuse Rogan of misleading them in several attempts to get Harris on his show after the famous episode with then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Reading some excerpts from the book, Rogan commented, “[The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show … They said that the reason why they did the Beyoncé event in Houston was so that they could be in Texas to do my show. They never agreed to do the show. None of that’s true … They also said that they sent someone down here to the studio to do a walk-through of the set. That’s not true … These people didn’t have a date, they never agreed to do the show.”

Likewise, Rogan read that "[The Harris insiders are] saying we were difficult to deal with. Not true. We were super easy. But also it’s got to be the actual real show. It shouldn’t be some fake version of it where I’m sitting in a conference room … They wanted it very controlled, and they were really concerned that [the podcast] wasn’t going to be edited."

60 Minutes transcript

In addition to Rogan's statements calling former members of the Harris' campaign team liars, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) put the former vice chairwoman on the ropes by announcing the publication of the full video and transcript of the interview that the Democratic figure gave to CBS on its famous "60 Minutes" program. The agency's chairman, Brendan Carr, explained that the FCC took action because the interview violated "information distortion” rules.

In the uncut video and full transcript, it can be seen how Harris issues a redundant and confusing answer to the question of how she would resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The version the network aired shows numerous cuts, with the transcript detailing that Harris' answer was originally 179 words long and that one of the editors cut it down to 20.