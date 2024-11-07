Peanut, Biden, Musk, Harris and more: the best memes and posts of Trump's victory

Image of one of the memes of the day Screenshot / @Apoctoz

Former President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by a wide margin, causing not only a paradigm shift and a political cataclysm in the country, but also putting into motion a real revolution on the Internet. Social networks and digital media were flooded with analysis, reports, data and a large amount of content related to the elections. Therefore, it was no surprise to find memes illustrating the situation all over the internet.

The main jokes revolved around four characters: Peanut, the famous squirrel that was 'euthanized' by New York authorities just a few days before the election, mogul Elon Musk, President Joe Biden and the defeated candidate, Kamala Harris.

Users also made jokes about how Trump voters would be going to work after Election Day, posting viral movie clips and Internet memes. Conservative satirical outlet The Babylon Bee also had a big post-election day with a slew of noteworthy posts.

The moment the election was decided 💀pic.twitter.com/46vqmEKm3g — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 6, 2024

Kamalaaaa you're fired!!! Trash day is here!! pic.twitter.com/gCHk8hiFj2 — Mama Cat 🏴‍☠️🐓🐔🐥🖕 (@Castigueme) November 6, 2024

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

"-Papa por que me llamó Pennsylvania 2024?"



-.. pic.twitter.com/XVngmWyVkG — Piti (@elpittttt) November 6, 2024

The spirit of Peanut came back for Kamala’s concession speech just to remind the Democrats not to ever mess with the squirrels again. 🐿️pic.twitter.com/MxALsv6anL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2024

This is the first time The Simpsons were wrong😭 pic.twitter.com/0wyRptet8U — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 6, 2024

CNN Report: Millions Of American Voters May Have Colluded To Elect Trump https://t.co/qWtTXJ6mOd pic.twitter.com/ClZNPcMdsD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

"Tell Kamala. I want her to know it was me" pic.twitter.com/YhyopZufIi — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) November 6, 2024

Kamala Calls McDonald's To Ask If Her Old Job Still Available https://t.co/4Tr52y40TZ pic.twitter.com/uJM9assCm6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 6, 2024

The meme fever was so popular that even Donald Trump Jr. asked his followers to send him their best memes. The post on X reached 30 million views and garnered thousands of responses with memes and jokes.

Congratulations Trump and the USA on the win. 🔥🔥👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KwXu0Xtbbg — John's Memes (@Johnmc42069) November 6, 2024