Peanut, Biden, Musk, Harris and more: the best memes and posts of Trump's victory

The Republican candidate's victory generated all types of comments and posts on the Internet.

Image of one of the memes of the dayScreenshot / @Apoctoz

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

Former President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by a wide margin, causing not only a paradigm shift and a political cataclysm in the country, but also putting into motion a real revolution on the Internet. Social networks and digital media were flooded with analysis, reports, data and a large amount of content related to the elections. Therefore, it was no surprise to find memes illustrating the situation all over the internet. 

The main jokes revolved around four characters: Peanut, the famous squirrel that was 'euthanized' by New York authorities just a few days before the election, mogul Elon Musk, President Joe Biden and the defeated candidate, Kamala Harris.

Users also made jokes about how Trump voters would be going to work after Election Day, posting viral movie clips and Internet memes. Conservative satirical outlet The Babylon Bee also had a big post-election day with a slew of noteworthy posts.

Peanut walked so Trump could run. pic.twitter.com/ezkatfGWLb

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2024 " data-width="auto">

The meme fever was so popular that even Donald Trump Jr. asked his followers to send him their best memes. The post on X reached 30 million views and garnered thousands of responses with memes and jokes.

