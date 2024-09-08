Oasis' debut album returns to top of UK chart 30 years after its release

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 7 de septiembre, 2024

Oasis’ debut album climbed to the top of the U.K. chart 30 years after its release. Driven by the anticipation of the Oasis reunion, “Definitely Maybe” (1994) ousted Sabrina Carpenter's “Short n' Sweet” (2024) from the top spot.

The iconic Britpop group also had two other albums in the top five, according to Official Charts: “Time Flies... 1994-2009” in third and “(What's The Story) Morning Glory?” in fourth.

"As if the huge demand for their tour dates wasn’t evidence enough, the enduring power of Oasis is underlined by the success of Definitely Maybe this week," said Martin Talbot, chief executive of the company in charge of compiling the country's music consumption charts.

Talbot referenced the high demand for tickets for shows starting next year, which led websites to crash and ticket prices to skyrocket.