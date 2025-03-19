Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Tyler, The Creator headline Lollapalooza 2025 lineup

Published by Virginia Martínez 19 de marzo, 2025

The iconic Lollapalooza festival unveiled the lineup for its 2025 edition, which will take place in Chicago's Grant Park July 31-Aug. 3.

Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator and Sabrina Carpenter will headline the festival, along with Rufus Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky and Korn. The festival will feature more than 170 artists spread across eight stages over four days.

The distribution of musicians across each day and stage has not yet been announced.

Presale begins on Thursday, March 20, at 10 AM CT (11 AM EST). Discounted tickets for all four days will be available for one hour. After that, general ticket sales will begin, and prices will increase. Single-day and two-day tickets will be available at a later date.