Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Barack and Michelle Obama reacted to Donald Trump in the presidential election. Like Kamala Harris, they chose to remain silent on election night and speak about the outcome the next day. In their case, they did so through a statement on social media.

The Democrats suffered a tough electoral setback last Tuesday, November 5, losing the White House and the popular vote in the process. They also lost the majority in the Senate and are on track to remain in the minority in the House of Representatives.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power," they began in the jointly written statement.

The missive also congratulates Donald Trump and JD Vance on the win, who will assume their respective offices on January 20, 2025.

“As I said on the campaign trail, America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do. Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune," they continued.

"In a country as big and diverse as ours, we won't always see eye-to-eye on everything. But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace -- even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That's how we've come this far, and it's how we'll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free," reads the statement.

Hours earlier, former President George W. Bush had issued a similar statement, in which he also congratulated the Republicans and celebrated another election day in the country.