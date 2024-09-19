Trump tribute song 'Fighter' climbs to the top on iTunes

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

The single 'Fighter,' honoring Donald Trump has reached the top spot on the pop songs chart on iTunes in less than 24 hours. In the overall ranking, it came in third place.

The Baste Records produced track was co-written by Chris Wallin and Jon Kahn, who also voices it. The latter explained, in conversation with Breitbart, that the song came about after wondering how the former president "gets out of bed every day given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family." The answer, he's "a fighter."

The song's lyrics make mentions of assassination attempts ("Smiling through the taste of blood/In my own mouth," "So take your shot/Is that all you got?") and the candidate's resilience ("I was born to be a do or die-er," "I'm a fighter," "No one can keep me down").

Fighter thus joins Latinos For Trump and Justice for All as songs honoring the Republican which have reached the top spots on iTunes.