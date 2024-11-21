Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Criticism, insults, threats and slights. J.K. Rowling, author of the successful Harry Potter book series, had to face difficult times over the past four years for stating a biological fact: "Only women can menstruate." From that moment on, woke cancel culture followers branded her with a cross, practically making her a public enemy for pushing "transphobia," according to critics. Even actors who starred in the Harry Potter films such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne joined in, causing the writer to be removed from several projects related to the books she wrote. However, that spiral of canceling, which won many battles, ultimately has lost the war.

In a blunt statement to Variety magazine, HBO not only confirmed that J.K. Rowling is actively working on the making of the new Harry Potter series, but that she is carrying out vital work and, moreover, her public views need not affect her working relationship.

In fact, HBO couldn't be clearer: "J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views."

In the statement, an HBO spokesman said that its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has "been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years," and that "her contribution has been invaluable."

"We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance," the spokesperson continued. "J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

The statement is in tune with the words of Casey Bloys, head of HBO, on Nov. 12, when he mentioned that the writer was "very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director" and that her views on women and trans people "haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff" for the series.

Rowling's inclusion in the project comes under new leadership from Warner Bros. Discovery, which is again looking to tap into the magical world created by the writer with a long-form series to be directed by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, both of whom have experience on "Succession," Variety reported.