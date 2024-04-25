Drag queen hosts event where children are asked to shout, "Free Palestine"

A video of the man, known as "Lil Miss Hot Mess," went viral on social media. He is seen encouraging children to chant the phrase in an activity organized by the group Valley Families for Palestine in Amherst, Mass.

The event, called "Queer Storytime for Palestine," was organized by the group Valley Families for Palestine. The drag queen, known as "Lil Miss Hot Mess," was recorded asking children to shout the phrase:

Today what we're going to do is we're going to shout, "Free Palestine." Can I hear that? ... If you're a drag queen and you know it, and you really want to show it, if you're a drag queen and you know it, shout, "Free Palestine."

