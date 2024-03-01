Society

DOJ charges two climate activists who threw red powder on Constitution display case with felony

Donald Zepeda and Jackson Green were charged with destruction of government property for the February 14 event at the National Archives Rotunda.

National Archives Rotunda evacuated after climate activists dump pink powder on case holding US Constitution
(Captura de Video FoxNews.com)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
March 1, 2024
The Department of Justice announced that Donald Zepeda and Jackson Green (the climate activists who attacked the Constitution display case in February) were charged with a felony.

Zepeda (from Maryland) and Green (from Utah) were charged with felony destruction of government property after throwing red powder on the case that protects the United States Constitution in the Rotunda of the National Archives (which they did as part of their climate change protests). Dr. Colleen Shogan, a worker at the National Archives building, issued a statement after the incident:

The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents (...) They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

According to Fox, Zepeda and Green appeared to be linked to the left-wing climate activist group Declare Emergency, which is demanding that President Joe Biden "declare a formal state of climate emergency and begin to make full use of his executive authority to save this country from collapse." After the incident the group posted on social media:

We don't want the end of civilization, but that's the path we are currently on. Declare Emergency nonviolent civil disobedience is love in action every day, not just Valentine's Day.

