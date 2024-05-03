Dan Schneider sues 'Quiet on Set' producers for defamation

The former Nickelodeon producer assured in the court brief that the documentary, broadcast on Investigation Discovery, "has irreparably damaged" his reputation.

Dan Schneider, the disgraced former Nickelodeon producer, sued both the directors and the production companies that made the controversial "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," the documentary that describes the hell that some Nickelodeon child actors suffered during the time that Schneider was working for the network.

The former producer, known for his work the kids' series "All That," "iCarly," "Drake & Josh" and "Victorious," assured in the court brief that the documentary "irreparably damaged" his reputation by implying that he was a sexual abuser of minors, per NBC News.

As can be read in the lawsuit filed before the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Schneider asserts that this claim was made even in the trailer for the documentary, by including images of the former producer followed the words "a true crime event":

And, critically, [Schneider] was not a child sexual abuser himself. But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views—or put differently, money—Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.

Dan Schneider takes responsibility, affirms he was a 'bad boss'

This does not imply, the court document states, that Schneider does not recognize part of his guilt. As can be read in the lawsuit, the former director acknowledges that he was a "bad boss," but what he also clarifies is that, at no time, was he aware that he had allowed sexual predators on his sets:

I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators. I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight.

It is not the first time that the former producer has admitted his failure. As soon as the documentary aired, Schneider published a video in which he publicly apologized for his behavior in the past and where he stated that watching "Quiet on Set" had been "difficult" and "embarrassing."

However, two months after it was released, he has decided to sue Warner Brothers Discovery, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television and the documentary's directors, Mary Robertson and Emma Schward. As he alleges in the lawsuit, they have cost him "valuable deals" from important networks and platforms that now do not view the former producer favorably:

Schneider’s reputation has been irreparably damaged as a result of Defendants’ defamatory statements. Schneider continues to endure emotional pain and suffering, and mental distress, as a result of Defendants’ defamatory statements, as well as financial and career damages.