Conor McGregor confirms his return to the UFC

The legendary Irish fighter will face the American Michael Chandler in the octagon in the summer.

Conor McGregor, durante una pelea de la UFC en 2021,
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 21, 2024
One of the great legends of mixed martial arts (MMA) will return to the octagon three years later. Conor McGregor, champion of the lightweight and featherweight categories of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), confirmed that he will fight against the American Michael Chandler in the summer, anticipated to be on July 29 in Las Vegas.

"Yes, against Michael Chandler. I'm going to burst him. If I say it, I do it. Chandler in the summer," the 35-year-old Irish fighter responded to the question about his return to the UFC, in an interview on ESPN.

The Notorious stopped fighting for the largest MMA fight promoter in 2021, after losing a match against the American Dustin Poirier. In the 28 fights he has fought so far, McGregor has a balance of 22 wins (19 of them by knockout) and 6 losses.

Mixed martial arts is a sport that is gaining followers around the world by leaps and bounds and is causing the number of people who dare to try their luck in this world and train different modalities to grow. The spectacle offered by the fighters, and not only inside the octagon, attracts an increasingly fanatical audience.

Waiting for confirmation of the McGregor vs. fight. Topuria

The current winner of the UFC featherweight category, Ilia Topuria, challenged McGregor shortly after obtaining the championship belt. The Spanish fighter invited the Irishman to meet and face each other at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid (Spain). An appointment that would generate great expectation and great interest in seeing it live.

For the moment, fans will have to wait for that possible fight, despite certain statements made by McGregor that invite us to dream that he will accept the challenge.

