Chris Mortensen, former ESPN sports journalist, dies

He covered the NFL for the network for decades. He suffered from throat cancer.

Chris Mortensen, ex periodista deportivo de ESPN.
(Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 4, 2024
Former sports journalist Chris Mortensen died this Sunday at the age of 72, according to ESPN, an outlet for which he worked for more than three decades covering the NFL. He had been suffering from throat cancer since 2016.

"Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones," said Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN.

Mortensen joined the ESPN editorial team in 1991 and left almost a year ago, in April 2023, after the NFL Draft. "An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered," journalist Adam Schefter wrote. a colleague with whom he shared many moments on the network.

The journalist gave several exclusives such as the retirement of Peyton Manning, former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. In addition, he received many awards and was honored on several occasions, such as when he received the Dick McCann Award in 2016.

