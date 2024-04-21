Society

California: Tram accident inside Universal Studios leaves 15 injured, one of them seriously

A mechanical failure caused the tram to collide with a rail, according to the driver.

Universal Studios (California)
(traveljunction / Flickr)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 21, 2024
April 21, 2024

A tram accident at the Universal Studios amusement park in Los Angeles left 15 people injured, one of them seriously. All of them had to be transferred to nearby hospitals.

The event occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Emergency services received an alert about a tram accident inside the amusement park. As reported by CNN, the tram driver said that, due to a mechanical failure, a tram car collided with a rail, causing several passengers to fall.

The relevant authorities are now investigating what that failure could have been while the injured are recovering.

