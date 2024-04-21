California: Tram accident inside Universal Studios leaves 15 injured, one of them seriously

A mechanical failure caused the tram to collide with a rail, according to the driver.

A tram accident at the Universal Studios amusement park in Los Angeles left 15 people injured, one of them seriously. All of them had to be transferred to nearby hospitals.

🚨🇺🇸TRAM CRASHES AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD The incident involved a tram, which is part of the Studios Tour ride, crashing into railings after its brakes failed. The number of injured has risen to 15, with at least one person in critical condition. Sources: BBC, NBC pic.twitter.com/SAXFmePMaT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2024

The event occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Emergency services received an alert about a tram accident inside the amusement park. As reported by CNN, the tram driver said that, due to a mechanical failure, a tram car collided with a rail, causing several passengers to fall.

The relevant authorities are now investigating what that failure could have been while the injured are recovering.