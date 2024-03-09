Society

Authorities investigate an oil spill in Huntington Beach, California

The Coast Guard is contacting all possible spill sources in the area, but none have been identified.

Huntington Beach (California) | Guardia Costera/
Huntington Beach (California) | Guardia Costera/ Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 9, 2024
Less than a minute

The Coast Guard reported that it is investigating an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. The Coast Guard explained that a Unified Command was established with representatives from the guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFW-OSPR) and the Orange County Sheriff's Department in response to the complaint.

"Coast Guard Pollution Responders got underway with a Newport Harbor Patrol boat to investigate. A Coast Guard helicopter also conducted an overflight in the area at sunrise. Upon investigation, an oil sheen was discovered that spanned 2.5 miles in length and 0.5 miles in width in position 33-40.100N 118-04.500W, roughly 2.8 miles off Huntington Beach near platforms Emmy and Eva," ​​the Coast Guard explained in a statement.

The authorities explained that the Coast Guard is contacting all possible spill sources in the area, but none have been identified. Additionally, an oil spill response organization has been hired to conduct offshore oil collection and is working to identify potential impacts on shore.

So far no oiled wildlife has been observed. The public is asked not to approach impacted animals if observed and to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 1-877-823-6926.

Topics:

Recommendation

El Tren de Aragua ya está en Estados Unidos

CBP issues internal bulletin with characteristic features of members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to prevent them from entering the United States as immigrants

Energía eólica

Americans' rebellion against renewable energies grows and ruins Biden's plans

"Si vas a decir su nombre, hazlo bien": la madre de Laken Riley llama "patético" a Biden por confundir el nombre de su hija

"If you're going to say her name, do it right": Laken Riley's mother calls Biden "pathetic" for confusing her daughter's name

Trump ballot case

Trump posts $92 million bail in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Natalie Portman y Benjamin Millepied,

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize their divorce

Worcester Police | Captura de pantalla

Massachusetts: A National Guard member and her 11-year-old daughter were shot to death

Akira Toriyama, creador de la serie 'Dragon Ball'.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the manga 'Dragon Ball,' dies at 68

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla con la prensa cuando llega a la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC, el 19 de febrero de 2024

Americans are betting on how many mistakes, mixups and other mental issues Biden will suffer during the SOTU

Nuevo golpe a la democracia: descalifican a Trump de las elecciones primarias republicanas de Maine

Another setback for Trump: he owes $380,000 in legal fees to the company that sued over the Steele file