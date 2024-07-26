Ovidio Guzmán, son of 'El Chapo' Guzmán, released from prison

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Ovidio Guzman, son of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, is no longer in the maximum security prison located in Colorado, where he was incarcerated after being sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website it appears that El Ratón, as he is known, was released on July 23.

Ovidio Guzman LopezFederal Bureau of Prisons.

Guzmán was arrested on January 5, 2023 during an operation executed by security forces. During the operation, ten Mexican military personnel died, as confirmed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

As soon as he was transferred to military facilities, the United States began to demand his extradition. A process that took several months until it was finally achieved.

El Mayo and Joaquín Guzmán López Arrested

This news comes hours after authorities arrested the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael El Mayo Zambada García, and Joaquín Guzmán López, another of El Chapo's sons.

The capture of the criminals took place at a private airport in El Paso, Texas. They now face multiple charges related to drug trafficking.