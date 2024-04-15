Society

Arrests of illegal Chinese migrants on the southern border soar

Border Patrol agents registered 24,296 citizens from China in fiscal year 2024. The number is higher than the 24,125 illegal crossings by Chinese in all of last year.

Un grupo de inmigrantes se entrega a la Patrulla Fronteriza.
(CBP/Flickr)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 15, 2024
The new data released by the Border Patrol (CBP) shows that so far in fiscal year 2024 (until March), Agents have detained 24,296 Chinese citizens who crossed the border illegally. The figure exceeds the entire fiscal year 2023 (when 24,125 illegal crossings of people from China were registered).

However, when comparing the figure with previous years (2021), the arrival at the border by Chinese citizens has increased by more than 6,000%:

- Fiscal year 2021: 342 Chinese citizens.
- Fiscal year 2022 (1987).
- Fiscal year 2023 (24,125).
- Fiscal year 2024: 24,296 (there are still more than 6 months until the end of the year).

Most Chinese who cross the border illegally are single adults

Information released by CBP shows that the vast majority of Chinese citizens who cross the border illegally are single adults . The report also revealed that in March 2024 alone, CBP recorded a total of 189,372 encounters along the southwest border.

