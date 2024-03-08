Americans are betting on how many mistakes, mixups and other mental issues Biden will suffer during the SOTU

A betting platform taking advantage of Joe Biden’s frequent mistakes is offering the opportunity to wager on the possible mixups and mistakes that the president may make during this Thursday’s State of the Union address (SOTU).

In a new initiative this year, the BetOnline.ag website expanded its betting options, allowing Americans to try to profit by predicting the president’s next mistakes.

In addition to conventional bets, the platform incorporated options ranging from incorrectly naming a foreign leader or country to predicting moments of “brain freeze” and the possibility of confusing Nikki Haley with anyone else. The site also offers options to bet on specific mentions the president might make during his speech.

It is important to note that although political betting is not authorized in US sportsbooks, BetOnline.ag operates from abroad, allowing Americans to participate legally.

Concerns about Biden’s mental capacity

Although the president’s age and his repeated errors and setbacks have already generated concern, the inclusion of these unusual betting options comes at a time of growing doubts about Joe Biden’s mental abilities, which have been fueled by the publication of a prosecutor’s report special Robert Hur, highlighting the president’s significant memory shortcomings.

“(Biden) did not remember when he was vice president. He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him,” the explosive document states.

Shortly after, the situation for the president worsened because, in an attempt to discredit the report, Biden gave a disastrous press conference in which he mistakenly referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.” Before this incident, the president also made a mistake by saying he had recently met with François Mitterrand, the former French president who died almost 30 years ago.

These events have been widely highlighted by the media, raising concerns about the president’s mental acuity.