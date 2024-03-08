Politics Society

Americans are betting on how many mistakes, mixups and other mental issues Biden will suffer during the SOTU

BetOnline.ag expanded its betting options amid growing doubts about the president's mental capabilities.

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden habla con la prensa cuando llega a la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC, el 19 de febrero de 2024
Joe Biden (
SABRINA MARTIN
March 8, 2024
1 minute read

A betting platform taking advantage of Joe Biden’s frequent mistakes is offering the opportunity to wager on the possible mixups and mistakes that the president may make during this Thursday’s State of the Union address (SOTU).

In a new initiative this year, the BetOnline.ag website expanded its betting options, allowing Americans to try to profit by predicting the president’s next mistakes.

In addition to conventional bets, the platform incorporated options ranging from incorrectly naming a foreign leader or country to predicting moments of “brain freeze” and the possibility of confusing Nikki Haley with anyone else. The site also offers options to bet on specific mentions the president might make during his speech.

It is important to note that although political betting is not authorized in US sportsbooks, BetOnline.ag operates from abroad, allowing Americans to participate legally.

Concerns about Biden’s mental capacity

Although the president’s age and his repeated errors and setbacks have already generated concern, the inclusion of these unusual betting options comes at a time of growing doubts about Joe Biden’s mental abilities, which have been fueled by the publication of a prosecutor’s report special Robert Hur, highlighting the president’s significant memory shortcomings.

“(Biden) did not remember when he was vice president. He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him,” the explosive document states.

Shortly after, the situation for the president worsened because, in an attempt to discredit the report, Biden gave a disastrous press conference in which he mistakenly referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.” Before this incident, the president also made a mistake by saying he had recently met with François Mitterrand, the former French president who died almost 30 years ago.

These events have been widely highlighted by the media, raising concerns about the president’s mental acuity.

Topics:

Recommendation

Exclusive | Congresswoman Mónica De La Cruz: “Hispanics are hurt by open border policies”

Exclusive | Congresswoman Mónica De La Cruz: “Hispanics are the main victims of the open border policy”

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo realizado por Esc AM de Eden Galan, la representante de Israel en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2024.

Israel confirms it will perform 'Hurricane' in the Eurovision Song Contest

Estado de la Unión

Brutal honesty, a birthday celebration and even an unexpected kiss between the first lady and another man: The best moments from the State of the Union over the years

Estado de la Unión

The story behind the State of the Union address: From Jefferson's sobriety to Wilson's modern show

Twitter

Florida Legislature passes new law to limit kids' access to social media

Gal Gadot camina por la alfombra mientras Tiffany & Co. celebra la reapertura de su tienda insignia en Nueva York 'The Landmark', Nueva York, NY, jueves 27 de abril de 2023.

Gal Gadot welcomes her fourth daughter: "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through"

Captura

The Georgia Prosecutor's Office presents evidence that links Diego Ibarra with the Aragua Train

Kay Ivey, durante un acto.

Alabama Governor Signs Law to Protect IVF Clinics

“No soy progresista”: Fetterman se desmarca de los demócratas radicales y se declara un ferviente defensor de Israel y la seguridad fronteriza

Democratic Senator Fetterman is willing to finance an LGBTQ+ center involved in orgies: We tell you about the controversy