América beats Cruz Azul 1-0 and becomes champion of the Mexican Clausura-2024

With a penalty goal from Henry Martín, the Azteca stadium witnessed the achievement of the 19th league title for the 'Águilas'.

May 27, 2024
América became champions of the Clausura-2024 Mexican soccer tournament by beating Cruz Azul 1-0 in the second leg of the final, held on Sunday night at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

Henry Martín, from a penalty in the 78th minute, scored the goal with which the 'Águilas' of América won the match and also the tie with a aggregate score of 2-1.

In this way, América achieved its 19th league title. Previously, it was crowned in the seasons 1924-25, 1925-26, 1926-27, 1927-28 -these first four in the romantic era-, 1965-66, 1970-71, 1975-76, 1983-84, 1984-85 , Prode-1985, 1987-88, 1988-89, Summer-2002, Closing-2005, Closing-2013, Apertura-2014, Apertura-2018 and Apertura-2023.

As two-time champion, the 'Águilas' also won the Champion of Champions trophy for the 2023-2024 season.

