Alabama death row inmate calls for his own execution: 'It's the right thing'

Derrick Dearman will not appeal his death sentence. He is a convicted murderer sentenced to death in Alabama who sent nine letters to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, as well as judges informing them that he will drop his appeals and wants his sentence to be carried out and executed.
"It’s just time to do what I know is right and what I know I gotta do ... But I feel it in my heart that this is the only option that would help the victims’ families get the closure they need to move forward," Dearman said during a telephone interview with CNN from the William C. Holman Correctional Center in Atmore, Ala.