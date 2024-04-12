Society

Afghan man on terrorist watch list released pending trial after crossing border

Intelligence reports indicate that Mohammad Kharwin belongs to the Islamist organization Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin.

Un gran número de inmigrantes esperan para cruzar la frontera el día antes del fin del Título 42.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 12, 2024
1 minute read

Federal authorities released an alleged Afghan terrorist belonging to the terrorist group Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin (HIG), an Islamic political party and paramilitary organization, just days after he was detained last year when he illegally crossed the southwest border through California.

According to a report from NBC News, the Biden administration allowed Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to release Mohammad Kharwin, 48, under the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program because it could not initially be corroborated whether or not he was on the terrorist watchlist.

The ATD program exists "to ensure compliance with release conditions and provides important case management services for non-detained noncitizens," through technological tools that facilitate their "compliance with release conditions while on ICE’s non-detained docket," according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Upon being able to verify that Kharwin was suspected of being a member of HIG thanks to FBI investigations, in February of this year ICE arrested him again, this time in Texas. However, the information about Kharwin was classified, and he was released after paying $12,000 bail. In 2025, he will have to appear in court to see whether or not he will be kicked out of the country.

What is HIG?

The National Counterterrorism Center defines the HIG as " political and paramilitary organization in Afghanistan founded in 1976 by former Afghan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who has been prominent in various Afghan conflicts since the late 1970s." Their original objective was to overthrow the Western-backed government of Afghanistan and take control of the country.

Among its terrorist acts, the HIG carried out several attacks in recent years. One of them was a suicide bombing in Kabul in July 2015. Three months earlier, there was an attack in the province of Nangarhar. In the latter, an American soldier was killed. In 2013, the group acknowledged responsibility for the largest attack against American citizens in Kabul. In total, six Americans died.

Kharwin's case is yet another example terrorists' access to U.S. soil via the southern border. Last year, Border Patrol agents detained more terrorism suspects than in the previous six years combined. In total, 172 were intercepted in fiscal year 2023, while, between in the 2017 to 2022 fiscal years, only 128 were intercepted.

Topics:

Recommendation

Hospital Hermann en Texas

Texas surgeon under investigation for manipulating lists of patients awaiting liver transplants, many of those excluded presumed dead

OJ Simpson murió debiendo más de $100 millones a las familias de Ron Goldman y Nicole Brown

OJ Simpson died owing more than $100 million to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown, the victims in the former NFL star's murder case

Shohei Ohtani, jugador japonés de la MLB.

Baseball star Ohtani's translator accused of stealing more than $16 million from him

Tres marineros varados en una pequeña isla del Pacífico son rescatados gracias a un cartel de "AYUDA" elaborado con hojas de palmeras

Sailors stranded on a small Pacific island are rescued thanks to a "HELP" sign made from palm branches

Weapons

White House announces expanded background check requirements to purchase firearms

A man waves a US flag.

All-female country group kicked out of Seattle dance convention for wearing American flag T-shirts

Capitolio de Tennessee.

Tennessee Senate passes bill allowing concealed carry for teachers

O.J. Simpson

OJ Simpson dies at 76

Imagen de archivo de migrantes intentando cruzar la frontera desde México hacia Estados Unidos en Eagle Pass, Texas.

More and more Hispanics support the construction of a border wall