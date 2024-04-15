Society

A shooting in Chicago leaves a girl dead and at least 10 injured

The deputy chief of the Police Department, Don Jerome, explained that it could be a problem between gangs.

April 15, 2024
Authorities reported that a shooting left an eight-year-old girl dead and at least ten injured. The minor died from a gunshot wound to the head, while two other children, ages one and seven, were seriously injured.

The Police detailed that the victims were on the street at a family gathering. According to the Chicago Police Department, a witness saw a black sedan approaching the scene when gunshots rang out through the crowd. All victims were taken to the hospital.

"This was not a random act of violence"

The Police are investigating the case. However, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome explained that it could be a problem between rival gangs.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related. Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offenders’ actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city," Jerome said in a press conference reported by CBS.

