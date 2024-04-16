A handful of anti-Israel protesters paralyzed the United States by closing its main bridges and roads

Protests were held in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Miami and other cities. Most were controlled after several hours.

This Monday, a handful of anti-Israel protesters coordinated to block traffic in several major cities in the United States by closing major bridges and highways.

The dozens of protests were part of a global effort to ask for a ceasefire in Gaza as tensions rise in the Middle East amid the war between Hamas terrorists and Israel and the aggressions of Iran and its allies against the Jewish State.

One of the most affected cities was San Francisco, where authorities reported that this morning, protesters stopped traffic in both directions of the Golden Gate Bridge. At the same time, hundreds of other people chained themselves to barrels and blocked a highway in Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco.

At the Golden Gate, a sign held by protesters read, “Stop the world for Gaza.” The bridge's closure, which led to hundreds of thousands of citizens seeing their routine affected, generated hundreds of criticisms on social media.

BREAKING: The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California has been completely shut down by Palestinian protesters. Let me ask you all something? Has any American ever said: “Oh I support your cause now that you put our lives in danger, prevented me from getting to work and… pic.twitter.com/lilZ7nacMx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 15, 2024

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Manifestantes pro-Palestina bloquean completamente el tráfico en el puente Golden Gate de San Francisco, CA. pic.twitter.com/rrz5C3C5A9 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 15, 2024

However, the protests were widespread and coordinated, affecting other large cities in the country, such as New York, where protesters blocked the Brooklyn Bridge and protested on Wall Street.

The New York Police, according to various reports, managed to arrest more than half of the protesters seeking to close the Brooklyn Bridge, making several arrests and relatively controlling the closure.

NYPD managed to prevent about half of the anti-Israel march from getting on the Brooklyn Bridge and made a few arrests.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/YBpdx5POb9 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 15, 2024

In Seattle, protesters closed the road to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the largest airport in the Pacific Northwest.

To avoid the closure, many people exited their cars and walked with their suitcases to the terminal. Likewise, during the day, the airport recommended the use of public transport to avoid traffic disorder in the area.

At the end of the afternoon, at approximately 6:00 p.m. local time, police separated the protesters and opened the road again.

Protests were also reported in Philadelphia, Chicago, Miami and San Antonio. According to The Washington Post, protesters gathered to close major highways to some rural roads, such as the one leading to an aero-engine manufacturer in Middletown, Connecticut.

In Chicago, as in Seattle, protesters blocked traffic to O'Hare Airport, causing delays that lasted several hours until police finally broke up the protest. According to Fox News, Chicago Police arrested 40 people who are currently pending charges.

Anti-Israel protesters in Chicago are blocking roads leading into O’Hare Airport. People are having to walk to airport to make their flights.pic.twitter.com/UgYG7ugSEE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 15, 2024

In Florida, protesters also collapsed downtown Miami and downtown Tampa, explicitly calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

Governor Ron DeSantis' communications director, Bryan Griffin, tweeted to celebrate the fact that protesters in the Sunshine State were quickly repelled from the roads, unlike in other cities in the country.

In Florida, we drag these people out of the road and arrest them. pic.twitter.com/XU6ZUUf9xX — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) April 15, 2024

In Philadelphia, protesters gathered around City Hall, but police reported no arrests.

At the time of publication, the authorities of each city had already unlocked most of the closures.