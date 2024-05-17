Politics

With the votes of 16 Democrats and the Republican Party, the House approves a bill that rebukes Biden for suspending arms shipments to Israel

“This administration wants to dictate how Israel executes the war that they were thrust into,” criticized Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

Los miembros de la Cámara de Representantes durante una votación.
(Rod Lamkey/CNP/startraksphoto.co / Cordon Press)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 17, 2024
1 minute read

This Thursday, several House Democrats joined Republicans to back a bill that criticizes President Joe Biden’s promise to withhold weapons from Israel and pressures it to send military aid approved by Congress.

The so-called Israel Security Assistance Support Act won approval from the House after a vote of 224 to 187, in which 16 Democrats joined 208 Republicans to support the measure.

Among the Democrats who supported the legislative proposal are Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York, Darren Soto of Florida, Ritchie Torres of New York, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington and Henry Cuellar of Texas.

On the other hand, three Republicans opposed the project: Warren Davidson of Ohio, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

The bill not only seeks to reprimand the White House for intending to pause military aid to Israel but would also press for the retention of the budgets of the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, and the National Security Council in case Biden delays the delivery of weapons.

This administration wants to dictate how Israel executes the war that they were thrust into. [Israel] did not ask for this war. Hamas started this war,” said Texas Republican and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul.

The measure is unlikely to become law

Although the House approved the proposal, it is most likely that it will not become law since Senate Majority Leader and Democrat from New York, Chuck Schumer, stated that he does not plan to accept the bill and that the White House would also veto the measure if it reached Biden’s desk.

However, the Chamber hopes that the bill’s bipartisan approval in the House will generate enough pressure in both the Senate and the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the importance of supporting Israel and noted that vetoing the legislation or refusing to put it to a vote in the Senate “are acts of betrayal” to an important ally.

Topics:

