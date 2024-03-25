Winter storm dumps heavy rain, snow across much of Central Plains

The storm, which could last until Tuesday, especially affected Maine, where thousands of buildings are still without power.

A winter storm left heavy rain and snowfall across much of the Central Plains this Sunday. The storm, which could last until Tuesday, could bring significant accumulations of snow of between one and two inches per hour in the most affected areas, according to the National Weather Service:

A significant winter storm will continue to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions to the northern and central Plains and Upper Midwest through Tuesday morning. Snow may accumulate at 1 to 2 inches per hour in heavier bands. Check out the Key Messages below for… https://t.co/Ru71KhSOuz — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 25, 2024

The meteorological agency also warned that the snow storm will continue its passage this Monday from northern Colorado and Kansas to parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. There, CNN reports, "between 2-10 inches of snow could fall in these areas, and some places could see more than a foot."

The areas most affected by the winter storm

The bad weather conditions especially affected Maine where, according to PowerOutage.us, a total of 108,545 homes are still without electricity after 3 a.m. (EST) this Monday. New Hampshire and New York follow, with 23,683 and 14,773 homes without electricity, respectively.

The winter storm also left problems in Nebraska. There, freezing rain and sleet could leave roads slick, according to the weather service office in North Platte:

Periods of moderate to heavy snow will persist mainly east of Hwy 83 overnight. Snowfall west of Hwy 83 will be lighter through daybreak. North Platte will be very close to the edge of heavier snowfall with large changes in amounts over short distances west to east. pic.twitter.com/XnCJJ2us3O — NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) March 25, 2024

In fact, low visibility caused both I-80 and US-30 to close late Sunday as a precaution against possible traffic complications, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation:

🚨CLOSURE ALERT🚨 I-80 & US-30 between Lexington & Ogallala are CLOSED due to visibility. Conditions are not expected to improve for sometime. Pease adjust travel plans accordingly! Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest! pic.twitter.com/GXFeKNrwcN — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) March 25, 2024

Severe weather alerts were also issued from New Mexico to Wisconsin, as well as North Dakota and South Dakota, where between 4 and 12 inches of snow could fall in the coming hours.