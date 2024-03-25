Society

Winter storm dumps heavy rain, snow across much of Central Plains

The storm, which could last until Tuesday, especially affected Maine, where thousands of buildings are still without power.

Captura de pantalla del mapa meteorológico proporcionado por el National Weather Service con la tormenta invernal prevista para el martes 26 de marzo de 2024.
(National Weather Service)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 25, 2024
A winter storm left heavy rain and snowfall across much of the Central Plains this Sunday. The storm, which could last until Tuesday, could bring significant accumulations of snow of between one and two inches per hour in the most affected areas, according to the National Weather Service:

The meteorological agency also warned that the snow storm will continue its passage this Monday from northern Colorado and Kansas to parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. There, CNN reports, "between 2-10 inches of snow could fall in these areas, and some places could see more than a foot."

The areas most affected by the winter storm

The bad weather conditions especially affected Maine where, according to PowerOutage.us, a total of 108,545 homes are still without electricity after 3 a.m. (EST) this Monday. New Hampshire and New York follow, with 23,683 and 14,773 homes without electricity, respectively.

The winter storm also left problems in Nebraska. There, freezing rain and sleet could leave roads slick, according to the weather service office in North Platte:

In fact, low visibility caused both I-80 and US-30 to close late Sunday as a precaution against possible traffic complications, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation:

Severe weather alerts were also issued from New Mexico to Wisconsin, as well as North Dakota and South Dakota, where between 4 and 12 inches of snow could fall in the coming hours.

