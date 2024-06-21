Politics

White House promotes official who compared police to slave patrols

Tyler Cherry caught the public's attention on social media for his controversial statements, which often criticize conservatives and white men, blaming them for various societal issues according to progressive viewpoints.

June 21, 2024
Controversy has arisen following the promotion of Tyler Cherry to a senior position in presidential communications, despite warnings from the White House hiring monitors. Cherry, who previously served at the Department of the Interior, gained attention for controversial remarks on social media after targeting Republicans, conservatives or Israel.

Among his most embarrassing statements, Cherry compared American law enforcement to slave patrols. He also expressed support for the RussiaGate theories alleging connections between the Trump campaign and Russian agents serving the Kremlin.

Cherry maintains a relatively low-profile presence on social media, unlike most government workers of his rank. Nevertheless, he uses these platforms to share ideas and messages with a sarcastic tone regarding global agendas, climate change and racial inequalities.

"Praying for #Baltimore, but praying even more for the end of a capitalist police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial bias," Cherry posted in 2015 amid unrest that erupted after the death of Freddie Gray, a black man, in police custody in Baltimore.

The same year, he also compared the police to "slave patrols." In 2018, he called for the abolition of ICE detention centers for illegal immigrants.

Cherry also posted messages applauding Hamas' actions during the conflicts between Israel and the terrorist group in 2014, even though the administration Cherry works with declared Hamas a terrorist group.

"Applauding in bars to end the occupation of Palestine - shameless and f--- your eyes #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine," Cherry said on July 25, 2014, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cherry also has a history of criticizing Republicans on social media, including in 2017, when he said GOP conservatives were focused on "white grievance politics." "The Tea Party was never about debt/deficit, but about racism and the politics of white grievance," he posted on X.

Despite all these controversial statements, the government has never seemed to question Cherry's suitability to oversee communications at the Department of the Interior and now at the White House. Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told Fox that "we are very proud to have Tyler on the team."

