Tim Walz appoints to Minnesota education a professor who wants to ‘overthrow’ the US government

26 de septiembre, 2024

Tim Walz recently appointed Brian Lozenski to help write the curriculum on “ethnic studies” for Minnesota. Lozenski, an associate professor of urban and multicultural education at Macalester College, previously made a number of controversial statements, including promoting the idea to "overthrow" the U.S. government.

As The National Review reported, the professor adopts an "anti-American" line of teaching on "ethnic studies" at North Star State.

Lozenski published his most important academic book in mid-2022, “‘My Emancipation Don't Fit Your Equation’: Critical Enactments of Black Education in the US.” Months later, he recorded a video for YouTube in which he explained the motives behind the book and the book's content.

"The full video is interesting, but the comments calling for the overthrow of America can be found from minute 54:30 to 57:00, during a discussion on the Critical Race Theory (CRT) debate. A quick look at Lozenski's treatment of CRT in his book will help make sense of his comments in the video," reported the media outlet.

However, although the video of the talk has already been taken down from the popular social network, The National Review retrieved the original quote about the CRT and the government:

"The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States as constructed is irreversibly racist. So if the nation-state as constructed is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with, it must be overthrown, right. And so we can’t be like, “Oh no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories and divers[ity].” It’s not about that. It’s about overthrow. It’s insurgent. And we, we need to be, I think, more honest with that. And it’s funny that they [so-called supremacists], you know, they don’t understand critical race theory, but they actually tell some truth when they’re like, yeah, it is anti-state. You can’t be a critical race theorist and be pro-U.S. Okay, it is an anti-state theory that says, The United States needs to be deconstructed, period. Right. Like that’s, you know, and so I think, I think it’s an interesting argument there. And that’s why I’m a critical race theorist [laughs]."

Walz, who has been active on the campaign trail in recent weeks, will face J.D. Vance next Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the only debate between the vice presidential candidates.

The Ohio senator has been preparing alongside Tom Emmer, the No. 3 House Republican, who also happens to be from Minnesota.

"It’s an honor to be asked to play a very small part in helping JD and President Trump expose the failures of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The hardest part of playing Walz … is trying to tell lies with a straight face, because that’s what he does. He’s good at the debate game, but there isn’t substance there. There’s a lot of air," Emmer noted on the matter in dialogue with Fox News Digital.