Task force investigating assassination attempts against Trump to hold first House hearing

The House task force investigating the assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump will hold its first hearing next week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted the group's work and maintained that it has gathered important information about the attacks against Trump.

He assured that Americans deserve an answer about what happened. The first session will address the first assassination attempt recorded on July 13 in Pennsylvania.

"They've done a lot of work behind the scenes. They've interviewed dozens of witnesses. They gathered thousands of documents. They've been doing the work to lead up to the hearing, and I know there'll be a lot of interest in that," Johnson said in a conversation with Fox News.

The task force met after unanimous approval in the House. In addition, it was learned that it has already sent a number of requests for information and documents to local, state and federal officials.

"The communication failures on the day of the event were clearly catastrophic [and] led to what we saw happen that day. So, I anticipate we're going to hear testimony from people who were there, who were part of that process, who can give us information about how those breakdowns occurred," Republican Rep. Laurel Lee, a member of the task force, said on Fox News Live on Sunday.

The information comes just a day after the House Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released a report revealing that failures by the Secret Service contributed to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

It is a bipartisan interim report that includes key findings and recommendations to address those failures and ensure that the Secret Service can effectively carry out its protective duty.

The report detailed that the Secret Service did not clearly define planning and security responsibilities for the July 13 event. It further explained that it failed to ensure that the AGR International building was effectively covered.