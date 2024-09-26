Five criminal charges against Eric Adams: $10 million in illegal donations and luxury trips to Turkey

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

The indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams was made public Thursday after it was learned that authorities conducted a search of his home. The Democrat faces five criminal charges for receiving as much as $10 million in illegal donations during his election campaign.

These donations constitute as bribes for the mayor of New York in the eyes of the law. He flatly denied all the accusations at a press conference offered after the criminal charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national were made public.

The indictment filed against Adams details an alleged decade-long pattern of corruption by the Democrat. Beginning in 2014, Adams solicited and accepted improper benefits, such as luxury international trips, including from wealthy foreign businessmen and at least one Turkish government official who sought to influence him, according to the indictment.

The prosecution points to an alleged scheme that helped Adams finance his 2021 mayoral campaign, while businessmen and officials from the Turkish government, led by Recep Erdogan, entertained him with free luxury hotel rooms, flights on Turkey's national airline and meals at top restaurants. In return, Adams allegedly pressured New York City officials to waive inspections and approve the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, according to the indictment.

$123,000 in luxury trips paid for by Turkey The indictment details some of the trips the New York mayor took on Turkish officials' dime. They ran the scheme through the country's national airline, Turkish Airways.



The total sum of the cost of the trips known through the indictment document amounts to roughly $123,000, paid by foreign agents and enjoyed by Adams and on occasion a companion. The trips included exotic and luxurious destinations such as France, Hungary, Turkey, China and India.



On all these trips, as the indictment shows, Adams stayed in the best hotels in each destination. In Istanbul, for example, Adams slept in the Bentley suite of the St. Regis Hotel, one of the most exclusive in the city.

In addition to Eric Adams, the indictment targets three female collaborators of his, although it did not file charges against them. Rana Abbasova, Brianna Suggs and Winnie Greco appear repeatedly in Thursday's indictment document. Suggs worked as Adams' secretary during his time in Brooklyn City Hall and Abbasova was his liaison to the Turkish community, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Federal investigations first made public moves in November 2023, when the FBI raided Suggs' Brooklyn home looking for evidence of bribes to the Adams campaign from the Turkish government and construction firm KSK Construction Group. A few days later, federal agents seized the mayor's phones and iPad on the streets of Manhattan as he was leaving an event.

Adams defies the prosecution

Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference Thursday after the charges against him were made public. The mayor assured that he will go about his daily business as usual and that his staff and he "expected" this felony indictment.

"I have asked New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense before passing any judgment," Adams said at his arraignment. "I ask them to wait and hear our side to this narrative," the Democrat added confidently.

He added that the indictment is an insult to a team that has worked hard for New York City. "I look forward to defending myself and the people of this city as I have done throughout my entire professional career."