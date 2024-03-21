Video: BLM mob attacks audience at Kyle Rittenhouse talk

Turning Point USA reported that the University of Memphis had made it difficult to hold the event, including by providing information to protesters.

Protesters wearing Black Lives Matter badges attacked attendees of a Kyle Rittenhouse talk as they left the event at the University of Memphis on Wednesday.

The Police had to intervene, moving away the crowd of listeners who were leaving the university center.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in 2021 for the death of two BLM protesters a year earlier, later said he had "made it back safely," thanked his security team, including two security dogs, and claimed it had been a "great event."

The organizer of the colloquium, Turning Point USA, accused university authorities of several irregularities in the coordination of the event. Within hours of opening, they claimed, they had taken control of the seating distribution and ticket sales.

"This abrupt change will result in hundreds of disappointed students whose tickets will no longer grant them entrance into the venue," said Turning Point USA, which also claimed to have credible information that information on how to acquire tickets had been provided to the protesters.