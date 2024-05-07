Entertainment

James Gunn shows the first image of David Corenswet as Superman

The new feature film focused on the iconic superhero will be released on July 11, 2025.

Imagen de archivo de la capa que lució Christopher Reeves en la primera película de Superman
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 7, 2024
1 minute read

This Monday, James Gunn revealed the the first image of actor David Corenswet as Superman. He will star in the new feature film focused on the iconic DC Studios superhero and the first photograph of the performer wearing the mythical suit was one of the things most anticipated by fans and the director of the new film, whose release date is scheduled for next July 11, 2025, did not disappoint:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn).

The image, which James Gunn claimed "captured by Jess Miglio on set," shows Corenswet in a very dirty and worn suit. This information, highlighted Variety, indicates that the superhero will star in various fights during the film, thus honoring the character from the comics.

It is not the only tribute that Gunn will pay to the cartoon series, as Superman's suit will include a nod that long ago disappeared from the film saga and that is common in the comics: the character will wear the iconic red trunks.

This little tidbit did not go unnoticed by fans who soon flooded the DC Studios CEO's social networks thanking him for the nod to the comic book character. "You & the costume dept did an excellent job, so damn excited!," one fan responded to the Threads post. Another of them was also satisfied with the superhero's new look, saying that it was "very reminiscent of the New 52 suit with the high collar and embellishments but glad to see you went with the classic red trunks."

Topics:

Recommendation

Fotograma del tráiler de 'Mufasa: The Lion King' facilitada por Walt Disney Studios.

Disney releases the first trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Marc Anthony actúa durante la gira Historia Tour en el Prudential Center en Nueva Jersey el 10 de febrero de 2024.

Marc Anthony releases his new album, 'Muevense'

Celine Dion en la premire de Beauty and the Beast

Céline Dion gives her first interview after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome: 'I hope that we'll find a miracle'

Homero y Bart en una imagen promocional de la vigésimo octava temporada de 'Los Simpsons'. Homero no volverá a estrangular a Bart, según anunció la ficción recientemte.

The Simpsons kills off one of its historic characters

Fotograma del segundo tráiler de 'Deadpool & Wolverine', la película de Walt Disney Corporation y Marvel Studios que se estrenará el próximo 26 de julio.

Marvel premieres the second trailer for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' bringing excitement to fans

Imagen de la versión "The Black Dog", una de las vertientes del disco de Taylor Swift 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift releases her new album: 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Juan Gabriel y Héctor Lavoe

Hispanics Juan Gabriel and Hector Lavoe enter the National Recording Registry

El actor Keanu Reeves junto al personaje Shadow. El interprete dará voz al personaje del videojuego en 'Sonic 3'.

Keanu Reeves joins 'Sonic 3,' will voice the villain Shadow

Captura de pantalla ofrecida por la televisión Televisen de la actuación de Will Smith junto a J. Balvin en Coachella 2024.

Grimes and Will Smith, the unexpected stars of the first weekend of Coachella