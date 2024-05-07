James Gunn shows the first image of David Corenswet as Superman

This Monday, James Gunn revealed the the first image of actor David Corenswet as Superman. He will star in the new feature film focused on the iconic DC Studios superhero and the first photograph of the performer wearing the mythical suit was one of the things most anticipated by fans and the director of the new film, whose release date is scheduled for next July 11, 2025, did not disappoint:

The image, which James Gunn claimed "captured by Jess Miglio on set," shows Corenswet in a very dirty and worn suit. This information, highlighted Variety, indicates that the superhero will star in various fights during the film, thus honoring the character from the comics.

It is not the only tribute that Gunn will pay to the cartoon series, as Superman's suit will include a nod that long ago disappeared from the film saga and that is common in the comics: the character will wear the iconic red trunks.

This little tidbit did not go unnoticed by fans who soon flooded the DC Studios CEO's social networks thanking him for the nod to the comic book character. "You & the costume dept did an excellent job, so damn excited!," one fan responded to the Threads post. Another of them was also satisfied with the superhero's new look, saying that it was "very reminiscent of the New 52 suit with the high collar and embellishments but glad to see you went with the classic red trunks."