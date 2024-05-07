Society

The Pulitzers award the coverage of Palestinian journalists in Gaza with a "special citation"

“The board recognizes the courageous work of those covering the war under horrific conditions,” said Marjorie Miller, administrator of the awards.

Periodistas filman desde lo alto de un edificio dañado frente al devastado edificio del hospital Al-Salam en Khan Yunis el 7 de abril de 2024
(AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 7, 2024
Journalistic coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza gained relevance this Monday with the Pulitzer Prizes recognizing the media and making special mention of Palestinian journalists who report on the war.

As antisemitic protesters still occupy parts of Columbia University, home of the awards, the Pulitzer Prize Board announced that The New York Times won the International Reporting award for its incisive coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, analyzing the failures of Israeli intelligence and the military response to said attack.

The outlet’s coverage was praised for its breadth and depth, including articles that revealed crucial information, such as Israel’s prior knowledge of Hamas’ attack plan and detailed visual investigation into Israeli attacks on Gaza. However, striking is the absence of a controversial New York Times report on the pattern of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the attack on Israel.

Reuters staff were also honored in Breaking News Photography for their “stark and urgent photographs documenting the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas,” as well as the first weeks of the Jewish state’s response.

During the announcements, the board issued a special citation honoring Palestinian journalists covering the war in Gaza. This rarely awarded distinction highlights the importance and risk inherent in such coverage.

“The board recognizes the courageous work of journalists and media workers covering the war in Gaza under horrific conditions,” said Marjorie Miller, administrator of the award.

The decision to award this special mention follows the Pulitzer Prize Board’s announcement in March that it would provide a $50,000 grant to the Committee to Protect Journalists to support those covering the war in Gaza.

