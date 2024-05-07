Society

Miss USA 2023 resigns just seven months after being crowned

Noelia Voigt, born in Florida to a Venezuelan mother, represented the United States at Miss Universe 2023. She assured that mental health should never be compromised.

Noelia Voigt en la alfombra roja de Star Wars
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 7, 2024
Noelia Voigt, Miss USA 2023, renounced the title. The beauty queen, had only been in the position for seven months. Although she did not explain the reasons why she made the decision, she maintained that mental well-being should never be compromised. Voigt, born in Florida to a Venezuelan mother, represented the United States in Miss Universe 2023.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," Voigt said in a post on social media.

My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.

 

Voigt thanked her team and all the people who accompanied her in her brief reign. In that sense, the Miss USA Organization maintained that it respects the model's decision and noted that it is important for the contestants to focus on their well-being.

"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time." the organization said in a statement to NBC.

"My hope is that I continue to inspire others"

Although Voigt did not detail his future plans, she stressed that she will continue to help other people. "My hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she said.

Several personalities reacted to Voigt's decision. Among them, Paula Shugart, former president of the Miss Universe Organization, stands out, who maintained that by focusing on her well-being, Voigt is an example for many people.

"I am sad because I know this is not how you wanted your year to be. The step you took today had to be agonizing for you but please know everyone recognizes your bravery," Shugart wrote in a comment on Instagram.

