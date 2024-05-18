State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert to Americans during LGBT Pride celebrations

The warning comes a week after the FBI and DHS issued a similar advisory, specifically naming Islamic terrorists as potential threats.

"Security Alert. Location: Worldwide." The State Department warned Americans around the globe Sunday to "exercise increased caution" in the face of the risk of "terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions."

The warning statement also notes that there is an "increased potential" risk of terrorist attacks against LGBT people. It also recommends being alert in places frequented by tourists, "including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons" and staying up to date with news from the department.

Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. We are aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist… pic.twitter.com/6aXW4CAJoa — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) May 17, 2024

Although the department usually accompanies these warnings with an explanation, however brief, of the origin of the risks, such as organized crime and the impotence of law enforcement in Albania or the high frequency of "crimes of opportunity" in Botswana, in this case the statement was limited to asking for caution and making some recommendations.

The notice comes on the same day that Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement celebrating the so-called "International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia." He did not mention, however, the new warning.

A week earlier, both the FBI and DHS had issued a similar warning. In that joint statement, however, Islamist groups were specified as possible threats by listing some background information that motivated the warning.

"Foreign terrorist organizations efforts to commit or inspire violence against holiday celebrations, including Pride celebrations or LGBTQIA+-related venues, are compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other western countries," the statement read, before listing examples of past attacks or threats from ISIS and its sympathizers.