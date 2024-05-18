Scheffler shines at the PGA Championship after his arrest

He scored a 66 on the second day and is currently ranked fourth, three shots behind the leader, Xander Schauffele.

Scottie Scheffler made headlines on the second day of the PGA Tournament. The world number 1 shone again on the green and scored a 66 after an incident upon his arrival at Valhalla Golf Club that ended with him being arrested by the police. The golfer is now in fourth position, three shots behind the leader, Xander Schauffele

-Arrested at 6:01am

-Thanks police officers for their service while being arrested

-Doesn’t raise his voice

-Goes to Jail

-Shoots 66

-Does most level headed media about the crazy situation

-signs autographs for fans Bizarre situation, couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy pic.twitter.com/kvKdQOuOsO — PGA/LIV Hot Takes (@PGALIVHotTakes) May 17, 2024

"A misunderstanding," according to Scheffler

Before starting the game, Scheffler released a statement about what happened, which he attributed to a "misunderstanding" and stressed that he never intended to create problems. In addition, he expressed his condolences to the family of the person who died after being run over. Scheffler claimed that's what caused the traffic jam that led to his altercation with the police. He said the situation "really puts everything into perspective."

Scottie Scheffler's statement prior to Round 2 @PGAChampionship. pic.twitter.com/x26RFOqCIa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 17, 2024

Nerves, jokes and a prison sandwich for Scheffler

Scheffler told the media about his experience in jail, according to The New York Post. He explained that a police officer helped calm him down while he was being booked into prison while another asked him if he didn't want "the full experience" from prison, although he emphasizes that the officers were "very kind" and even treated him to a sandwich.

An older agent looked at me while he was fingerprinting me or whatever, and said, "Do you want the full experience today?" I kind of looked at him, and I was like, "I don’t know how to answer that." Scheffler said the officer then offered him a sandwich, which he accepted. “I hadn’t eaten breakfast yet. I mean, they were really kind,” Scheffler said. “I’m grateful that we have such strong police, and they’re our protectors out there, and like I said, we just got into a chaotic situation this morning. That’s really all it was.

Schauffele, leader with a one-stroke advantage over Morikawa

In strictly sporting terms, Xander Schauffele completed the second round with 68 strokes. Combined with his impressive 62 strokes from the opening day, this kept him at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 130, one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa.