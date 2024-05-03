Society

At least 2,400 pro-Palestinian vandals arrested on college campuses

At the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) alone, at least 132 protesters were arrested this Thursday.

Estudiantes manifestantes pro palestinos se cruzan de brazos en la entrada de Hamilton Hall en el campus de la Universidad de Columbia
(Jia Wu /AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 3, 2024
1 minute read

Authorities reported that more than 2,400 people have been arrested for being part of mobs of pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses. The information was confirmed by the AP.

The information was reported at the same time that it was learned that after more than an hour of tensions during the night, police finally managed to dismantle the camp full of pro-Hamas vandals who occupied the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The officers had to resort to using tear gas against the radicals who had barricaded themselves and who were attacking them with bottles and fire extinguishers. The clashes on that campus resulted in numerous injuries and at least 132 arrests. Classes were suspended for several days.

Likewise, according to an AFP count, the demonstrations have spread to at least 30 universities across the country since they began last month at Columbia University in New York.

Many protesters posing as students but who actually have no affiliation with the universities have been reported. For example, half of the 300 protesters arrested in New York were not university students.

"The office of New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday night that almost half of those arrested at the two schools on Tuesday night were people not belonging to those educational centers," AFP indicated.

Meanwhile, many have criticized the actions of Joe Biden's government in the face of the violence that the demonstrations have generated. The president has rejected the protests and defended the arrests.

"We are not an authoritarian nation, where we silence people or squash dissent. ... But neither are we a lawless country," Biden said in statements reported by AFP.

Topics:

Recommendation

Minouche Shafik

Columbia's president breaks silence after antisemitic protests on campus: "They crossed a line"

Aviones rusos en la Zona de Identificación de Defensa Aérea de Alaska

NORAD reports the detection of four Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone

Kevin Spacey acude a los juzgados londinenses para recibir el veredicto sobre el juicio por agresión sexual a cuatro hombres en Gran Bretaña. Fue declarado inocente.

Kevin Spacey responds to Channel 4 regarding imminent premiere of documentary against him

January 21, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS suspended his Republican presidential campaign on Sunday, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary. FILE PHOTO SHOT ON: January 19, 2024, Nashua, New Hampshire, USA: Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful RON DESANTIS makes a campaign stop at the Courtyard by Marriott Events Center. (Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire) ////

Fetterman supports DeSantis’ ban on the sale of lab-grown meat: "I would never serve that slop to my children"

Ayuntamiento de Nueva York.

New York City fined for racially discriminating against white officials

Captura de pantalla con una imagen del proyecto para construir la Legends Tower, el nuevo rascacielos de Oklahoma City que, cuando esté construido, se convertirá en el edificio más alto del país.

Oklahoma City will have the largest skyscraper in the United States

Captura de pantalla del ex productor de Nickelodeon, Dan Schneider, hablando sobre su comportamiento tras la emisión del documental 'Quiet on Set'.

Dan Schneider sues 'Quiet on Set' producers for defamation

Estudiantes de la Universidad del Sur de California protestan contra Israel.

Hims founder offers jobs to pro-Palestine vandals

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.

Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 59 counties due to strong storm in Texas