Society

Universities fail in the fight against antisemitism

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Tufts University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill are among the schools receiving an "F" grade in a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

Miembros de la Comunidad Judía durante una vigilia December 8, 2023.
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 16, 2024
1 minute read

Many of the nation's universities are failing in the fight against antisemitism. A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York-based Jewish and progressive organization that claims to combat antisemitism, found that most college campuses are not doing enough to protect Jewish students. The analysis gives a vasta majority of the nation's institutions of higher education a grade of "C" or below.

"The Report Card reviewed 85 schools and assigned grades from A through F, to give campus leadership, parents, students, alumni and stakeholders a mechanism to evaluate the state of antisemitism on campus and how schools across the country are responding. Two schools received an 'A,' 17 schools received a 'B,' 29 schools received a 'C,' 24 schools received a 'D,' and 13 schools received an 'F' grade," the study conducted by the ADL explained.

'Many campuses across the country are not doing as well in responding to antisemitism'

In this regard, the report indicated that universities need to establish robust policies and protocols to address behaviors that foster this negative environment. In addition, they must enforce these policies fairly and swiftly when they are violated by students, staff or faculty.

"Many campuses across the country are not doing as well in responding to antisemitism. University of Hartford, Indiana University and University of Colorado at Boulder received a grade of C. D-rated schools include Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, Ohio State University, University of California at Berkeley, and Rice University," the report noted.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Tufts University and University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill are among the schools receiving a failing F grade. 

The ADL's analysis of antisemitism comes months after it warned that antisemitism soared to unprecedented levels.

"In the three months since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, U.S. antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed. ... This represents a 360-percent increase compared to the same period one year prior, which saw 712 incidents," reads the ADL report.

Topics:

Recommendation

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore

Body of Mexican worker killed on Baltimore bridge recovered

Al menos 50 posibles jurados del juicio de Trump en Nueva York se excusaron después de decir que no podían ser imparciales

At least 50 potential jurors in Trump's New York trial excused themselves after saying they couldn't be impartial

Un puñado de manifestantes anti-Israel colapsan Estados Unidos al cerrar sus principales puentes y carreteras

A handful of anti-Israel protesters paralyzed the United States by closing its main bridges and roads

Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, exarmera de la película Rust, escucha los argumentos finales de su juicio en el Tribunal del Primer Distrito Judicial en Santa Fe, Nuevo México

Alec Baldwin case: 'Rust' movie gunsmith sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter

Biden furioso con el New York Times

The 'NYT' fails to reach 'a definitive conclusion' in its internal investigation into coverage of the war in Gaza

Un grupo de inmigrantes se entrega a la Patrulla Fronteriza.

Spike in illegal Chinese migrants crossing the southern border

Capitolio de California

California: Leftist groups oppose increasing penalties for soliciting sex with a child

Medicamentos.

Drug shortages exceed record high in 2024

Mujer secuestrada a plena luz del día en Florida

Florida: Police investigate whether body found in burned vehicle is that of woman whose abduction was videotaped by driver