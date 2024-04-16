Universities fail in the fight against antisemitism

Many of the nation's universities are failing in the fight against antisemitism. A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York-based Jewish and progressive organization that claims to combat antisemitism, found that most college campuses are not doing enough to protect Jewish students. The analysis gives a vasta majority of the nation's institutions of higher education a grade of "C" or below.
"The Report Card reviewed 85 schools and assigned grades from A through F, to give campus leadership, parents, students, alumni and stakeholders a mechanism to evaluate the state of antisemitism on campus and how schools across the country are responding. Two schools received an 'A,' 17 schools received a 'B,' 29 schools received a 'C,' 24 schools received a 'D,' and 13 schools received an 'F' grade," the study conducted by the ADL explained.