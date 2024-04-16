Universities fail in the fight against antisemitism

In this regard, the report indicated that universities need to establish robust policies and protocols to address behaviors that foster this negative environment. In addition, they must enforce these policies fairly and swiftly when they are violated by students, staff or faculty.

"Many campuses across the country are not doing as well in responding to antisemitism. University of Hartford, Indiana University and University of Colorado at Boulder received a grade of C. D-rated schools include Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania, Ohio State University, University of California at Berkeley, and Rice University," the report noted.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Tufts University and University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill are among the schools receiving a failing F grade.

The ADL's analysis of antisemitism comes months after it warned that antisemitism soared to unprecedented levels.

"In the three months since the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, U.S. antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed. ... This represents a 360-percent increase compared to the same period one year prior, which saw 712 incidents," reads the ADL report.