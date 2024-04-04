Understanding May-Thurner Syndrome: Lauren Boebert's diagnosis explained

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's team reported that she was admitted to the Rockies' UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. The team explained that after undergoing a scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner syndrome, a rare condition that disrupts blood flow.

Doctors recommended and scheduled surgery, which they performed successfully this Wednesday to remove the clot and insert a stent, which is a small mesh tube normally used to keep the body's ducts open.

"An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome. Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome," Boebert explained.

After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.

According to the National Library of Medicine, May-Thurner Syndrome "is a rarely diagnosed condition in which patients develop iliofemoral deep venous thrombosis (DVT) due to an anatomical variant in which the right common iliac artery overlies and compresses the left common iliac vein against the lumbar spine."

This variant has been shown to be present in over 20% of the population; however, it is rarely considered in the differential diagnosis of DVT, particularly in patients with other risk factors. Systemic anticoagulation alone is insufficient treatment, and a more aggressive approach is necessary to prevent recurrent DVT.