Sports

Umpire Ángel Hernández retires from the MLB after three decades

The Cuban-born umpire said that he made the decision to spend more time with his family.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 28, 2024
1 minute read

Ángel Hernández, a Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire, is retiring after a three-decade-long career. The information was confirmed in a statement from Hernández that was issued by the league's official website. In the statement, he claimed that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues," said Hernández.

There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities.

"There have been several positive changes in the game"

In addition, Hernández highlighted his work in the MLB and stressed that baseball has evolved since he began his career:

Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire.

Ángel Hernández was born in Havana, Cuba. He currently lives in Florida and was one of the two MLB umpires assigned to the 2016 exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team in Havana.

The MLB recalled that "Hernández debuted as an umpire after receiving the call in 1991 before joining the Major League team in 1993. He worked in three All-Star Games (1999, 2009 and 2017), 12 Division Series, eight Championship Series and two World Series (2002 and 2005). ). Before coming to the Major League, Hernández was an umpire in the Florida State League, Carolina League, Southern League, the American Association and the Interallied League in Venezuela."

Topics:

Recommendation

El pívot francés del Panathinaikos Atenas #26 Mathias Lessort (I) celebra con sus compañeros tras el partido final de la Final Four de la Euroliga masculina de baloncesto entre el Real Madrid y el Panathinaikos en Berlín, Alemania, el 26 de mayo de 2024

Panathinaikos surprises Real Madrid and wins the Euroleague Basketball

América beats Cruz Azul 1-0 and becomes champion of the Mexican Clausura-2024

26 de mayo de 2024; Dallas, Texas, EE.UU.; El escolta de los Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic (77) controla el balón contra el pívot de los Minnesota Timberwolves Rudy Gobert (27) en el segundo cuarto durante el tercer partido de las finales de la conferencia oeste de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el American Airlines Center.

NBA Playoffs: Irving and Doncic put the Mavericks one step away from the Finals

25 de mayo de 2024; Indianápolis, Indiana, EE.UU.; El alero de los Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum (0) celebra con un compañero durante el cuarto cuarto del tercer partido de las finales de la conferencia este contra los Indiana Pacers en los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

NBA Playoffs: Celtics come back in Indiana, look to punch ticket to Finals

El golfista estadounidense Grayson Murray fallece a los 30 años tras retirarse del torneo Charles Schwab Challenge

American golfer Grayson Murray dies at age 30 after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament

El tenista español Rafa Nadal, en la rueda de prensa previa a Rolland Garros

Will this be Rafa Nadal's last French Open?

Luka Doncic, jugador de los Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic leads Mavs to second victory in Western Conference Finals

Xavi Hernández

Barcelona dismisses Xavi Hernández

El estado del Real Madri, el Santiago Bernabéu

Forbes: these are the ten most valuable soccer teams in the world