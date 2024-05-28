Umpire Ángel Hernández retires from the MLB after three decades

The Cuban-born umpire said that he made the decision to spend more time with his family.

Ángel Hernández, a Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire, is retiring after a three-decade-long career. The information was confirmed in a statement from Hernández that was issued by the league's official website. In the statement, he claimed that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"Starting with my first Major League game in 1991, I have had the very good experience of living out my childhood dream of umpiring in the major leagues," said Hernández.

There is nothing better than working at a profession that you enjoy. I treasured the camaraderie of my colleagues and the friendships I have made along the way, including our locker room attendants in all the various cities.

"There have been several positive changes in the game"

In addition, Hernández highlighted his work in the MLB and stressed that baseball has evolved since he began his career:

Needless to say, there have been many positive changes in the game of baseball since I first entered the profession. This includes the expansion and promotion of minorities. I am proud that I was able to be an active participant in that goal while being a Major League umpire.

Ángel Hernández was born in Havana, Cuba. He currently lives in Florida and was one of the two MLB umpires assigned to the 2016 exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team in Havana.