Society

Two blackouts may have caused freighter to hit Baltimore bridge, a federal investigation reveals

The first electrical outage occurred approximately 10 hours before leaving the port due to the accidental closing of an escape hatch.

El puente Francis Scott Key colapsado se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali en Baltimore
(Jim Watson / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 15, 2024
1 minute read

Federal investigators in charge of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse case reported that the container ship that crashed into the Baltimore structure suffered two power outages: one before leaving port and another just before the collision with the structure.

According to the preliminary report provided this Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the first power outage occurred approximately 10 hours before departure from the port of Baltimore. This outage was due to a crew member accidentally closing an escape hatch, causing the ship's engine to stop.

The ship's senior captain and apprentice, en route from Baltimore to Sri Lanka, were not informed about the previous day's power outage. Shortly after leaving port in the early hours of March 26, the vessel experienced a new blackout, resulting in it losing its course.

Path of the Dali ship that crashed into a bridge in Baltimore
(AFP)

After the first electrical incident, the crew elected to change the transformer and circuit breaker system they had been using for several months to another system that was active at the time of departure.

According to the preliminary report, this second blackout occurred at 1:25 a.m., when a main electrical circuit breaker powering most of the ship's equipment and lights was unexpectedly activated. This resulted in the ship losing power and shutting down the main propulsion diesel engine.

Although the crew managed to restore power, they requested assistance from the tugboats while the senior pilot ordered the ship to anchor as a precaution.

However, a second electrical failure occurred shortly after, which ultimately led to the ship colliding with the bridge. During this last blackout, the crew was able to broadcast a maritime radio communication to alert traffic in the area, allowing traffic to be stopped. Unfortunately, there was not enough warning to save six workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time.

The NTSB clarified that it is still investigating the electrical configuration after the first blackout at the port and its possible impact on subsequent events. The full NTSB investigation is expected to take over a year. Meanwhile, the FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

Topics:

Recommendation

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo proporcionado por FOX Weather que muestra uno de los tornados que arrasaron Lake Charles, en Luisiana, el pasado 13 de mayo de 2024.

At least two dead in Louisiana as severe storms and tornadoes continue in the Southeast

Accidente de autobus en Florida

At least eight dead in collision of immigrant bus in Marion County, Fla.

Harrison Butker durente un partido de los Kansas City Chiefs.

Three-time NFL champion attacks Biden's 'delusional' Catholicism

Activista LGBT, durante una manifestación del Orgullo.

FBI and DHS warn of possible terrorist attacks during LGBT Pride month

Los duques de Sussex, Meghan y Harry, el 17 de abril de 2022 durante su visita a los Invictus Games athletics

California declares Megan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation in default

Desfile de policías en NY.

Hispanic representation increases in law enforcement

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

The Baltimore bridge was partially demolished with controlled explosions

Edificio Sur de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte en Chapel Hill, Carolina del Norte.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will no longer invest in diversity and inclusion, funds redirected to security after antisemitic protests

Un vehículo deportivo utilitario Toyota modificado por Zoox, filial de Amazon.com, que combina radares, lidar y cámaras para probar su software, circula por una carretera antes del Consumer Electronics Show (CES) de Las Vegas, Nevada, el 3 de enero de 2023. Se espera que Zoox, que está desarrollando un vehículo autónomo, presente un robotaxi en el CES.

The NHTSA opens an investigation against Amazon’s robotaxis following two accidents