Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Donald Trump's campaign team announced this Monday that it will sue the authors of the movie "The Apprentice." The biopic about the former president, which premiered this Monday in Cannes, infuriated the former president by insinuating that he had raped Ivana Trump.

Specifically, the film shows Trump, played by actor Sebastián Stan, along with his ex-wife, Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova, minutes before the former president supposedly forced himself onto her sexually. As narrated in the biopic, it all began when Ivana gave the former president a book about the female G-spot. Cinemania reported that he did not take it well. After throwing it on the floor, he proceeded to have non-consensual sexual relations with her while shouting: "Is this your G-spot? Have I found it?"

That scene was the trigger for the lawsuit. Steven Cheung, from the Trump campaign, told Variety that this alleged rape never happened and, therefore, they have decided to sue the director of "The Apprentice," Ali Abbasi:

We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.

Abbasi urges Trump team not to sue 'The Apprentice' before seeing it

Cheung's comments didn't stop there. The film, which earned an 11-minute ovation from the audience, is, according to the Trump campaign member, "pure malicious defamation" that "belongs in a dumpster fire":

This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.

The film's director, Ali Abbasi, urged Trump's team not to file a lawsuit against "The Apprentice" before seeing it. According to Abbasi in statements reported by AFP, the film could "surprise" the former president:

Donald's team should wait to see the movie before they start suing us. I don't necessarily think this is a movie he wouldn't like... I think you would be surprised.

However, the filmmaker was not concerned about the lawsuit. In fact, he stated during the debut in Cannes that it was an excellent opportunity, along with the upcoming presidential elections, to promote "The Apprentice":

Everyone talks about him suing a lot of people. They don't talk about their success rate. We have an upcoming promotional event called U.S. elections, which will help us with the film.