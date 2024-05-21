Entertainment Society

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

The biopic infuriated the former president by suggesting that he raped Ivana Trump.

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system
(AFP)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 21, 2024
2 minutes read

Donald Trump's campaign team announced this Monday that it will sue the authors of the movie "The Apprentice." The biopic about the former president, which premiered this Monday in Cannes, infuriated the former president by insinuating that he had raped Ivana Trump.

Specifically, the film shows Trump, played by actor Sebastián Stan, along with his ex-wife, Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova, minutes before the former president supposedly forced himself onto her sexually. As narrated in the biopic, it all began when Ivana gave the former president a book about the female G-spot. Cinemania reported that he did not take it well. After throwing it on the floor, he proceeded to have non-consensual sexual relations with her while shouting: "Is this your G-spot? Have I found it?"

That scene was the trigger for the lawsuit. Steven Cheung, from the Trump campaign, told Variety that this alleged rape never happened and, therefore, they have decided to sue the director of "The Apprentice," Ali Abbasi:

We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked. As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.

Abbasi urges Trump team not to sue 'The Apprentice' before seeing it

Cheung's comments didn't stop there. The film, which earned an 11-minute ovation from the audience, is, according to the Trump campaign member, "pure malicious defamation" that "belongs in a dumpster fire":

This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.

The film's director, Ali Abbasi, urged Trump's team not to file a lawsuit against "The Apprentice" before seeing it. According to Abbasi in statements reported by AFP, the film could "surprise" the former president:

Donald's team should wait to see the movie before they start suing us. I don't necessarily think this is a movie he wouldn't like... I think you would be surprised.

However, the filmmaker was not concerned about the lawsuit. In fact, he stated during the debut in Cannes that it was an excellent opportunity, along with the upcoming presidential elections, to promote "The Apprentice":

Everyone talks about him suing a lot of people. They don't talk about their success rate. We have an upcoming promotional event called U.S. elections, which will help us with the film.

Topics:

Recommendation

Pat Sajak, presentador de 'Wheel of Fortune', anuncia que la 41ª temporada del concurso será la última que conduzca.

'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show

¿Her? Scarlett Johansson denuncia a OpenAI por utilizar una voz muy “similar” a la suya para la IA ChatGPT

Her? Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI for using a voice very 'similar' to hers for ChatGPT AI

General Martin Hospital (Wi

North Carolina: Closure of a hospital in rural town provokes backlash from residents against administrations

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore: Dali cargo ship removed nearly two months after crashing into Key Bridge

El expresidente estadounidense Donald Trump asiste al evento de artes marciales mixtas Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 299 en el Kaseya Center de Miami, Florida, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

'The Apprentice': Donald Trump biopic premieres at Cannes Film Festival

Jim Otto, leyenda de los Raiders y miembro del Salón de la Fama de la NFL

Raiders legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies

Weapons

Judge blocks Biden rule requiring background checks on private gun sales

Sean 'Diddy' Combs insiste en su inocencia y denuncia una “caza de brujas” luego de que agentes federales allanaran sus casas en Miami y Los Ángeles

Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes for attacking his girlfriend in 2016: 'My behavior on that video is inexcusable'

Captura de pantalla de un video de CNN en que la cadena anuncia la muerte de su comentarista

Republican commentator and advisor Alice Stewart dies