Trump solidifies his influence in the Republican Party with the appointment of his nominee Michael Whatley and daughter-in-law Lara Trump to the RNC board of directors

"We are already well on our way to making Joe Biden a one-term President," said the new committee leader.

Donald Trump further solidifies his influence in the Republican Party heading into the general election following the ascension of two trusted allies to top Republican National Committee (RNC) leadership positions.

At a meeting Friday during the RNC's spring meeting in Houston, Texas, Michael Whatley and Lara Trump's selections as chairman and co-chairman, respectively, were formalized.

Following the election, Whatley thanked the 168 RNC members who trusted him and assured them that his focus would be on getting Biden out of the White House again. "We are already well on our way to making Joe Biden a one-term President, and I look forward to working with every Republican to deliver victories up and down the ballot! Lara and I are steadfast in our commitment to get out the vote, protect the ballot, and elect Donald J. Trump and Republicans from coast to coast this November," he added.

Trump had already expressed his support for Whatley, the current chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party and former general counsel of the party, and Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, for top positions on the Republican National Committee in an effort to merge his campaign with the RNC ahead of the election.

This strategic move comes at a crucial time as Trump prepares to face Joe Biden in a potential electoral rematch in which fundraising and party infrastructure are essential.

With Biden enjoying a considerable financial advantage, Trump is working to close the gap and ensure he has all the resources he needs for a much more competitive contest in the coming months. Indeed, in addition to these leadership changes, the former president also intends to bring on board two of his top campaign advisors, Chris LaCivita and James Blair, into other prominent roles within the Republican National Committee.

Worst fundraising year since 2013

According to year-end reports filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Democratic National Committee (DNC) significantly outperforms the Republican National Committee (RNC) in terms of funds on hand and fundraising. In 2023, the DNC raised $120 million, with a record $21 million in cash on hand, while the RNC only managed to raise $87.2 million and began 2024 with just over $8 million cash on hand. The difference is even more telling in the last month of 2023, where the DNC raised $14.7 million versus the RNC's $5.3 million. This disparity reflects a troubling trend for the RNC, whose fundraising has reached its lowest point since 2013.