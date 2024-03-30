Politics

Trump once again requests the disqualification of Fani Willis (and her entire team) in the Georgia electoral subversion case

The former president's legal team appealed Judge McAfee's decision that allowed the prosecutor to remain on the case if Nathan Wade, a member of the Prosecutor's Office with whom she had a romantic relationship, stepped aside.

Willis, duran
(Alyssa Pointer / Pool - AFP)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 30, 2024
1 minute read

Fani Willis is not safe yet. After several days of litigation, Magistrate Scott McAfee decided earlier this month that the Fulton County prosecutor could continue to lead the case against Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants for electoral subversion. The judge, however, left the door open to an appeal, which the defendants decided to take advantage of this Friday.

Willis's role was called into question by her romantic relationship with a member of the District Attorney's Office that she appointed, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. McAfee ruled that, despite the "terrible error in judgment" demonstrated by both, either Willis or Wade could remain in the dock if the other stepped aside. Wade resigned in early March.

The resolution was of little consequence to Trump, Giuliani and the other defendants. In a filing with the Georgia Court of Appeals, his lawyers claim that Willis had violated the ethical standards of her position, thereby losing credibility.

They also claimed that she had committed malpractice on numerous occasions, both before and during the process that sought to remove her from the case, including unrelated accusations of racism in non-judicial contexts, such as a church, and false statements under oath.

They also stated that she should have the appearance of a conflict of interest to disqualify her, because this is usually the case with defense attorneys. Therefore, it should reach Judge McAfee's conclusion that there was an "appearance of impropriety" for Willis to step aside.

Although, if they get their way, the prosecutor would not be the only one who would leave the prosecution: if Willis is finally disqualified, "so too is her whole office." As they have been doing on numerous occasions, the lawyers insisted that allowing it to remain will cast doubt on the entire judicial process.

The Court of Appeals will have about 45 days to decide whether or not to hear the case.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo del gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis durante un evento de campaña en 2023.

Governor Ron DeSantis signs law to combat squatting in Florida

Joe Lieberman

Joe Lieberman, former senator and Al Gore's vice presidential nominee, dies at 82

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Government attacks ban on facial hair for prison guards in California as religious discrimination

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza vigilan un grupo de inmigrantes

Bill introduced to prevent the entry of terrorists through the southern border

Greg Abbott, gobernador de Texas.

Appeals court extends freeze of illegal immigration law in Texas

Captura de vídeo de la demócrata y nueva representante de Alabama durante una entrevista concedida a WHNT News 19 minutos después de conocer que había ganado las elecciones especiales de Alabama.

Democrat Marilyn Lands wins Alabama special election

La Corte Suprema escuchará la apelación de inmunidad de Trump a finales de abril, retrasando aún más el juicio de subversión electoral del fiscal Jack Smith

A New York judge imposes a gag order on Trump in the criminal trial led by prosecutor Bragg

Ronna McDaniel

NBC gives in to employee complaints and fires Ronna McDaniel just days after her hiring

Corte Suprema

The Supreme Court and birth control pills: everything you need to know about the first major abortion case since Dobbs