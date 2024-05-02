Politics

Trump is getting closer to choosing his VP: here are the finalists

The former president leaked his initial list and shortened it to four names, among which there are three senators and a governor.

Donald Trump Ohio
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 2, 2024
2 minutes read

Donald Trump leaked his initial list of possible vice presidential candidates and narrowed the selection down to four names. With the Republican National Convention getting closer, the eventual GOP nominee will soon have to decide who will join him on the ticket to try to vacate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from the White House. Possible names include Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, JD Vance and Doug Burgum.

As reported by Bloomberg, the senator from Florida, the senator from South Carolina, the senator from Ohio and the governor of North Dakota are the finalists to be Trump’s running mate, who currently leads the Democratic president in many key states.

The Republican recently passed through Michigan and Wisconsin, where he devastated Biden’s economy and promised to lead the recovery back to the White House.

When I left office, we handed Crooked Joe the fastest economic recovery ever recorded. The stock market was at a record high. The price of gasoline was $2 and even less than that a gallon. Think of that. We had periods of time where it was $1.57, $1.87; how does that sound to you? The 30-year mortgage rate was at a record low, the lowest ever recorded. Think of this, 2.65%, that’s what your mortgage rates were. Now you can’t get a mortgage. If you want to pay 8 or 9%, you still can’t get ’em. And we had no inflation,” Trump said.

However, he was also consulted about selecting the vice presidential candidate. “I think we’ll make that decision closer to Wisconsin time (home of the RNC in July). It’s very early right now,” he responded.

As a curious fact, all four of those named have criticized the tycoon in the past, some more harshly than others. Rubio even faced him directly in the 2016 presidential elections when Rubio placed third in number of delegates.

At that time, Trump had Newt Gingrich (former speaker of the House of Representatives), Chris Christie (governor of New Jersey) and Mike Pence (governor of Indiana) as finalists. After an intense final stretch, in which the eventual nominee thought very seriously about the three names, he opted for Pence, who would later accompany him during his term.

Why did Trump choose the then-governor in 2016? According to analysts of the time, Pence provided everything that Trump did not have at that time: executive experience, experience in Congress (where he had been a member of the Foreign Relations Committee) and a behind-the-scenes electoral appeal for GOP voters.

Truthfully, it was a guarantee for all those Republicans who did not see in Trump a conservative they could trust. “His [Pence’s] credentials in the eyes of grassroots conservatives and evangelicals are approaching unimpeachable, while tea partiers and the religious right continue to view Trump with considerable suspicion. His mantra on Capitol Hill was ‘Christian, conservative and Republican, in that order,’ that he was,” wrote analyst David Hawkins at the time.

Topics:

Recommendation

Donald Trump

Trump resumed campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan: 'Biden's crisis will quickly be replaced by economic boom'

El pleno de la Cámara de Representantes, durante la votación que eligió a Mike Johnson speaker.

The House approves a bill to expand the definition of antisemitism and sanction anti-Jewish hate movements on university campuses

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump targets Michigan and Wisconsin, two states that could determine Biden's defeat

Eric Adams asegura que “agitadores externos” están detrás de las protestas antisemitas de Columbia

Eric Adams says 'outside agitators' are behind Columbia antisemitic protests

Antony Blinken y Benjamín Netanyahu (Cordon Press).

Netanyahu responds to Blinken: The operation in Rafah is "not contingent on anything"

El secretario de Defensa de los Estados Unidos, Lloyd Austin.

Lloyd Austin says US troops in Gaza may return fire if attacked by Hamas

El demócrata Tim Kennedy gana una elección especial en Nueva York y reduce la mayoría republicana en la Cámara Baja a un solo voto

Democrat Tim Kennedy wins special election in New York and reduces the Republican majority in the Lower House to a single vote

Ron DeSantis

Six-week abortion ban officially takes effect in Florida

More than 10,000 murdered, almost 2,000 tortured and the majority are women: the numbers of Nicolás Maduro's regime revealed in terrifying report