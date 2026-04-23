Circuit Court blocks new electoral map approved in Virginia

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de abril, 2026

On Wednesday, Virginia Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley blocked certification of the results of the congressional redistricting referendum held Tuesday in that state, finding both the referendum and the law that prompted it unconstitutional. Just one day after the Democratic-driven redistricting referendum was approved, the judge ruled that all votes for or against the proposed amendment were unconstitutional, citing rules that impose certain requirements that the referendum did not meet.

According to several media outlets, the order came from the Tazewell Circuit Court, which had previously blocked the referendum after repeatedly finding both the vote and the resolution authorizing it unconstitutional, ruling in favor of Republicans who filed several lawsuits. It was also learned that several ongoing cases within the Virginia court system challenge various aspects of the referendum, including the one on which Hurley ruled Wednesday.

The decision comes after Virginia approved a new map for the midterm elections, which is now largely favorable to the Democratic Party and will feature 10 favorable districts out of 11 in the House of Representatives. In the current map, drawn by an independent agency, Democrats have six congressmen and Republicans have five, of which only districts 2, 7 and 11 are competitive.

Democratic response

Shortly after the ruling became known, Virginia's Democratic attorney general, Jay Jones, indicated that his office "will file an appeal immediately" and noted, "The voters of Virginia have already spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the vote of the people. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court."

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko also criticized the decision after the ruling was learned on Wednesday, though he expressed confidence that the Republicans' legal challenges would not succeed in court. "The voters of Virginia spoke. MAGA lost. And now an out-of-control Republican judge is trying to overturn the will of the people because he didn't like the outcome. That's not democracy. That's desperation," Parkhomenko wrote on his X account, adding that he has "full confidence that a higher court will quickly reverse this nonsense and the will of Virginia voters will prevail."