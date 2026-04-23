Senate passes budget resolution after marathon late-night vote to fund border security

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2026

The Senate passed a budget resolution after an intense late-night voting session that stretched into the early hours of Thursday morning in a key step toward moving toward a new legislative package aimed at funding immigration enforcement and reopening the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The measure passed by 50 yes votes to 48 no votes shortly after 3:30 a.m. All Democratic senators voted against it, along with Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Rand Paul (Kentucky).

A process marked by internal divisions

Although the GOP majority held together to advance the resolution, the vote evidenced internal fractures during the amendment debate, particularly among lawmakers considered vulnerable heading into the midterm elections.

Susan Collins (Maine) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska), both Republicans, backed several Democratic amendments related to reducing health care costs, reversing cuts to the food assistance program and regulations on health insurers.

For his part, Republican Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) also supported similar measures, aligning himself with proposals pushed by independent Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) to significantly reduce the price of prescription drugs.

Although these amendments were non-binding, their debate highlighted tensions within the Republican bloc.

Political clash over immigration and government spending

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) accused Republicans of prioritizing immigration funding over social needs:

"This bill will show whose side everyone is on," he said on the Senate floor according to a report by AP.

For his part, Majority Leader, John Thune (S.D.), defended the initiative as a necessary step to strengthen border security and avoid cuts to key agencies:

"In the end, Republicans will have helped secure America's borders," he noted.

ICE and Border Patrol funding The resolution paves the way for a future budget reconciliation package that would seek to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol through 2029, at an estimated cost of between $70 billion and $80 billion.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), chairman of the Budget Committee, introduced the proposal instructing the appropriate committees to develop the legislative package.



According to the Republican strategy, the use of the reconciliation mechanism will allow the bill to pass without reaching the 60 votes required to avoid a filibuster in the Senate.

Warnings on DHS shutdown

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, quoted by The Hill, warned about the department's lack of operating funds:

"I only have one payroll left to pay," he noted, warning of possible disruption of payments to federal employees.

The Department of Homeland Security has remained partially closed since February, following the Democratic blocking of appropriations bills linked to immigration policies.

Next legislative steps

The process still requires approval by the House of Representatives, which must harmonize its own version of the budget before moving toward a final bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that DHS funding will not come up for a vote until the Senate moves forward on the immigration-specific package.

Meanwhile, Republicans are seeking to expedite passage of the package before the end of the month, amid internal tensions and still-open negotiations over the inclusion of other legislative priorities.