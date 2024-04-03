Society

Trump will proclaim Christian Visibility Day if he returns to the White House

His promise stems from Biden's disparagement of Christians after declaring last Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.
(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 3, 2024
Last week, Joe Biden disrespected all Christian Americans by proclaiming March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, a day on which one of the most important dates in Christianity was celebrated: Easter Sunday. Given that decision, his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, charged against the president for "disrespecting" this faith and assured that he would create the Christian Visibility Day.

"And what the h*** was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day? Such total disrespect to Christians," said the former president during a rally in Green Bay (Wisconsin) before the primaries were held in the state, in which he swept again.

In fact, Trump has already chosen the date on which he would designate the Day of Christian Visibility if he returns to the White House. "And on November 5th, it is going to be called something else. You know, it's going to be called Christian Visibility Day," emphasized the Republican candidate while receiving applause from those present.

On March 29, two days before Easter Sunday, the White House issued a statement announcing the creation of Transgender Day of Visibility and imposing it on such an important day for the Christian faith. His main argument was to pay tribute to this community for "its bravery and contributions":

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary bravery and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union, where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives. Today we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire administration and I have your back.

It is not Trump's first detail with Christians

In recent days, the Republican candidate is focusing on returning the support of Americans to Christian worship. Apart from promising the creation of the Day of Christian Visibility, Trump put some Bibles on sale with the purpose of making the United States "pray again."

The bible that the former president began to market can be purchased for $59.99 and is described as follows:

Easy-to-read, large print, and slim design, this Bible invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time. This bible has been designed so that it delivers an easy reading experience in the trusted King James Version translation. This large print Bible will be perfect to take to church, a bible study, work, travel, etc...

