Politics

Trump bluntly endorses Mike Johnson at Mar-a-Lago: 'He's doing a very good job'

The president received the speaker of the House of Representatives in Florida and put to rest rumors of impeachment.

JOAQUíN NúñEZ
April 12, 2024
Donald Trump fully endorsed Mike Johnson at a joint press conference at Mar-a-Lago. The former president was in charge of dispelling the rumors of impeachment that had circulated in recent weeks and praised the work of the speaker of the House of Representatives, also recognizing that it is not a simple position. For his part, Johnson announced that he would send Congress an electoral law to update the voter registry.

Both Republicans met at Trump's residence in Florida and appeared together in front of the cameras, a scene that seemed to take a backseat to Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) threats. The congresswoman recently filed a motion to remove the speaker of the House, claiming that he was no longer fit for the role.

The legislative device was the same one that Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used in 2023 to remove Kevin McCarthy (R-CA),  which resulted in  Johnson amassing the necessary votes to keep the gavel.

At the press conference, Trump assured that Johnson "is doing a very good job" and that "Marjorie understands it."

"She is a very good friend of mine and I know she respects the Speaker of the House a lot. We get along very well with the Speaker [Johnson]and I get along very well with Marjorie. We have a Speaker who was voted in and it was a complicated process… it's not an easy situation for any Speaker," added the former president and favorite to win the Republican nomination in 2024.

Johnson then took the floor and announced new electoral legislation for November of this year. Specifically, his bill requires that all those who register to vote in federal elections be able to demonstrate their status as a U.S. citizen. It also requires states to remove noncitizens from their existing voter rolls.

The speaker of the House assured that his proposal is in line with other Western democracies and that it comes at a "critical" moment. "We cannot wait for widespread fraud to occur," he added.

