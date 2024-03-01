The University of Florida closed its diversity office and laid off all its employees

The measure, celebrated by Governor Ron DeSantis, will save the educational institution $5 million.

The University of Florida closed its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) office on Monday, laying off all its employees along the way to save $5 million. The decision responds to a regulatory change by the Florida Board of Governors, which now expressly prohibits using state funds for DEI initiatives.

The news was first reported by journalist Christopher Rufo, who shared an email from the university's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

"To comply with the Florida Board of Governors Regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors," the email reads.

BREAKING: University of Florida has fired all employees related to DEI. The conservative counter-revolution has begun. pic.twitter.com/Lx0IAx0JHD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 1, 2024

"The Office of the Chief Financial Officer will reallocate the approximately $5 million in funds - previously reported to Tallahassee for DEI expenses, including salaries and expenditures - into a faculty recruitment fund," the email continues.

According to local reports, 13 DEI jobs were eliminated, while another 15 administrative appointments ended for faculty members.

DeSantis' reaction: "I hope more states follow suit"

The governor of Florida, a historic critic of all initiatives related to DEI, celebrated the decision on his social networks.

"DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I am glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit," he wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.