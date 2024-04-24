The Simpsons kills off one of its historic characters

Larry, one of Moe's Bar's most loyal drunks dies in the last episode of season 35 aired last Sunday.

The Simpsons universe is in mourning after the death of the historical character Larry. He is one of the oldest characters of the series, who was even present in the pilot episode. The series decided to put an end to his days in the penultimate episode of the 35th season.

Larry said goodbye to the animated series after 34 years doing what he loved most, drinking beer at Moe's Bar. This discreet character was part of the group of drunks who spent their hours at the best known bar in Springfield along with his compadre Sam.

The Simpsons killed off a fan favorite character after nearly 35 years on the show Last weekend’s episode, titled Cremains Of The Day, viewers saw the death of Larry the barfly, a regular at Moe’s Tavern, where he eventually dropped dead. Raise your glasses to Larry the Barfly pic.twitter.com/bjLtuIwpQI — Todd Lambert (@toddlambert) April 23, 2024

Larry received his voice from the same voice actor as other characters more important to the plot, such as Mr. Burns or Ned Flanders. His disappearance triggers the events of Simpsons episode 765, "Cremains of the Day".

After his death, the drunkard's friends who gather at Moe's Bar mourn him and decide to take a trip to scatter his ashes. Homer and his companions then discover the mysteries of Larry's life. As a curiosity, in this chapter is finally revealed the real full name of the character, Lawrence Dalrymple.

Really enjoyed last night's Simpsons episode. But I couldn't stop wondering why there was no mention of Larry's best friend, Sam. pic.twitter.com/DOiERXk2uF — The Simpsons Theory (@SimpsonsTheory) April 22, 2024

Fans of the series lamented through social networks the death of Larry. After the broadcast of the episode last Sunday, many messages were posted in memory of this yellow drunk. In total, there are now 17 characters who have died in Matt Groening's series. Although secondary, Larry is of all of them the one who had been appearing the longest in the production.