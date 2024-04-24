Entertainment

The Simpsons kills off one of its historic characters

Larry, one of Moe's Bar's most loyal drunks dies in the last episode of season 35 aired last Sunday.

JUAN PEñA
April 24, 2024
The Simpsons universe is in mourning after the death of the historical character Larry. He is one of the oldest characters of the series, who was even present in the pilot episode. The series decided to put an end to his days in the penultimate episode of the 35th season.

Larry said goodbye to the animated series after 34 years doing what he loved most, drinking beer at Moe's Bar. This discreet character was part of the group of drunks who spent their hours at the best known bar in Springfield along with his compadre Sam.

Larry received his voice from the same voice actor as other characters more important to the plot, such as Mr. Burns or Ned Flanders. His disappearance triggers the events of Simpsons episode 765, "Cremains of the Day".

After his death, the drunkard's friends who gather at Moe's Bar mourn him and decide to take a trip to scatter his ashes. Homer and his companions then discover the mysteries of Larry's life.  As a curiosity, in this chapter is finally revealed the real full name of the character, Lawrence Dalrymple.

Fans of the series lamented through social networks the death of Larry. After the broadcast of the episode last Sunday, many messages were posted in memory of this yellow drunk. In total, there are now 17 characters who have died in Matt Groening's series. Although secondary, Larry is of all of them the one who had been appearing the longest in the production.

